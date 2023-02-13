Hunters Yarn ripe for the Supreme Hurdle at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins might be raising half the field for the Supreme Hurdle next month, after three-time-bumper-winner, Hunters Yarn threw his hat in, to try his luck.

The son of Fame And Glory, has what it takes, although his jumping needs some ironing out. However, it did not prevent him from trotting away up the Navan hill under Paul Townend. Willie said: "He didn't jump as fluently as is necessary, but speed is there a-plenty."

The most successful trainer in Festival history already harbours Facile Vega, while Il Etait Temps, and, Impaire Et Passe, are other dandy operators in the mix for the Closutton handler.

American Mike cut out much of the running in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Hurdle but was unable to resist the strong-travelling Hunters Yarn, who ultimately won comfortably by six lengths. Imagine clipped second, and, Inothewayurthinkin pipped American Mike to third.

***

Having come up against some good novices this season, including Gaillard Du Mesnil at Leopardstown, the slightly calmer waters of William Hill's Ten Up Novice Chase, proved better for Jonathan Sweeney's, Churchstonewarrior.

Mahler Mission and the long-absent Flanking Maneuver, saw him cut to around 8-1, for the National Hunt Chase. He secured a deserved first success over fences with a determined manoeuvre. Chrchstownwarrior has an old pedigree which might render him a perfect fit for the Grand National in due course.

***

Rounding off a scintillating day at Navan, Charles and Philip Byrnes combined to win the 3m handicap chase with Temptationinmilan, who was gaining a triumph, following three seconds, and an unseat on his last four starts.

The son of Milan is owned by Flor McCarthy, who is also lucky enough to own half of Blazing Khal.

***

Tony Cruz has moved even closer into Hong Kong's pantheon of racing immortals, by becoming only the third trainer to post 1,000 winners at Sha Tin. He joins the legendary John Moore, and, John Size, in a select club after Circuit Stellar blasted a clean run in Belcher Bay.

Tony, 66, took his total number of Hong Kong strikes to 1,442. Zac Purton, who rode Circuit Stellar to the landmark number, described Tony – a six-time Hong Kong champion jockey and dual Hong Kong champion trainer – as “the biggest personality in Hong Kong.