Full ammo for Warriors, Blades in league matches

Ulinzi Warriors and Blades men’s teams hope to benefit from the return of Kenyan internationals when they face opponents in Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League matches in Nairobi this weekend.

Elisha Odhiambo and Brian Nzioka, who represented the Kenya Under-23 3x3 team at the 2023 Fiba 3x3 World Cup in Poland last week, are expected to lead Ulinzi Warriors against Africa Nazarene Wolfpacks in their men’s league match today from 6pm.

On the other hand, Dennis Koja, who also featured in the World Cup for the first time, will be in Blades’ squad that will play winless Equity Dumas at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

Blades, under coach Tonny Ochieng who travelled with the national team in Poland, were due to meet newcomers Absa Bank Friday night in a league match.

Kenya Basketball Federation Competition’s Secretary, Joseph Amoko, said seven matches which had initially been programmed for Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday, have been moved to Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Eighteen matches are on the cards Saturday, with another 16 programmed for tomorrow at different venues in Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisumu.

Ulinzi Warriors lie seventh on the 12-team table standings with four points from two wins.

Saturday

At Ulinzi Sports Complex) : NBK Phoenix v JKUAT Straycats (9am), Stanbic Shield v Neosasa (10.30am), Snipers v Lakeside (12pm), Oryx v USIU-A Flames (1pm), JKUAT Lynx v Dynamites (4pm), Ulinzi Warriors v ANU Panthers (6pm), Terrorists v Umoja (8pm)

At Menengai High School: Lady Bucks v Safespaces (9am), Swift v Footprints (10.30am), Western Delight v Eagle Wings (12pm), Butere Girls v Safespaces (1pm)

At USIU-A: Clique Mamba v Moischers (8am), Zetech Development v Kisii Vipers (9.30am), Strathmore Swords v Coastal Queen’s (11am), Feba v Neighbours (12.30pm), KCA-U v Kisii Raptors (1pm), Stanbic Shield v Multimedia (4pm)

Sunday

Kisumu Sports Ground: Urbaniville v Hope (11am)

At Menengai High School:Footprints v Western Delight (8am). Swift v Eagle Wings (9.30am, Footprints v Lady Bucks (11am), Eagle Wings v Butere Girls (12.30pm), Safe Spaces v Western Delight (1pm)

At Nyayo: Dynamites v ANU Panthers (9am), Blazers v Stanbic Shield (10.30am), Strathmore Swords v TH 3 Swish (12pm)

City Thunder v Pirates (1pm), Blades v Equity Dumas (4pm), Terrorists v Absa Bank(6pm