Free Dawn and All Over Again rocking for Zariba Cup at Ngong

Free Dawn and All over Again will embark on fresh beginnings as local horse racing season resumes at Ngong on Sunday afternoon.

Running in the 1,800m Zariba Cup, these two fillies have conveyed plenty of raw aptitude, enough to see them grappling a compact photo-finish.

No advice for the Highland Blue Maiden as six draftees have never been introduced to this game. Nine lower rated horses are sprinting their hearts away for the Stewards' Handicap Cup, which should not be confused with a similar sounding feature held at season's end in August. Not that we need another break!

Here you might like to consider Century Fox, although without any form to rely upon, there is no telling who can do what right now.

The Civil Service Trophy George Drew Challenge Series must be a gift for Silverstone Air or Chicago, with Fast Five in third. Gold Pot has not yet displayed any interest round the bend.

The late Micky Migdoll will be honoured on Sunday with his annual Mile Handicap, where Frankie and General Lee, are most probably limbering up for the Kenya Derby, a fortnight away. The race rests between these two on paper. There are many Derby entrants splattered about this programme.

Having so many important events on one card is such a luxury. There is also the Eldoret Cup, and Graham Trophy, to wrap your minds in clover.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm Deodoro, Fancy Dan

12.50 pm All over Again, Free Dawn

1.20 pm Pat-See, It's a Date

1.55 pm Century Fox, Compadre

2.30 pm Silverstone Air, Chicago

3.05 pm Kenyan Queen, Steel Drum

3.40 pm General Lee, Frankie

4.10 pm Inca Ruler, Quickfire

12:20 Race 1 The Endeavour Maiden

Distance 1800m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 4- 2) Deodoro J. Muhindi 58.5 4

2 ( 2- 7- 3) Fancy Dan (SAF) J. Kultiang 58.5 1





3 ( 5- 3- 2) Respectable Jud (SAF) W. Matee 58.5 3

4 ( 5- 6- 5) Zamburak D. Miri 58.5 2

FORM GUIDE: DEODORO (2/1) ZAMBURAK (4/1)

RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (7/1) FANCY DAN (SAF) (10/1)

12:50 Race 2 The Zariba Cup

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 28 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 1- 2) Buxton J. Kultiang 57.0 3

2 ( 2- 1- 2) All Over Again (SAF) R. Kibet 56.0 2

3 ( 3- 3- 1) Karowe W. Matee 56.0 5

4 ( 1- 3- 1) Free Dawn (SAF) Le. Sercombe 55.0 1

5 ( 2- 4- 2) Grace Kelly (SAF) J. Muhindi 55.0 4

FORM GUIDE: BUXTON (5/4) KAROWE (6/4) GRACE

KELLY (SAF) (2/1) FREE DAWN (SAF) (5/2) ALL OVER

AGAIN (SAF) (3/1)

1:20 Race 3 The Highland Blue Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. To carry 56.5kg.Fillies 55kg.

1 - Chadwick D. Miri 56.5 3

2 - Roxstar P. Kinuthia (3.5) 56.5 1

3 - Crumpet W. Matee 55.0 4

4 - It's a Date R. Kibet 55.0 2

5 - Pat-See Le. Sercombe 55.0 5

6 - Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 55.0 6

1:55 Race 4 The Stewards' Handicap Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 3- 1) Century Fox Le. Sercombe 62.0 8

2 ( 4- 4- 6) Jordan River (SAF) G. Ndegwa (5.0) 62.0 7

3 ( 5- 7- 9) Compadre R. Kibet 60.0 H 5

4 ( 3- 5- 2) Bullet P. Kinuthia (3.5) 58.0 2





5 ( 8- 5- 8) Zodi West (ZIM) P. Mungai 57.0 4

6 (w- 7-w) Sir Judsun (SAF) D. Miri 55.0 6

7 ( 3- 1- 2) Tenacious W. Matee 53.0 9

8 ( 7- 6- 1) Risque J. Muhindi 51.0 1

9 ( 8- 2- 4) Pippa M. Fundi (5.0) 50.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (1/5) BULLET (5/2)

TENACIOUS (4/1) PIPPA (5/1) COMPADRE (8/1) JORDAN

RIVER (SAF) (20/1) RISQUE (20/1) SIR JUDSUN (SAF)

(20/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (20/1)

2:30 Race 5 The Civil Service Trophy -George DrewChallenge Series

Distance 1600m. An open terms race for three year olds and over.

Three year olds to carry 56kg and four year olds & over 58kg.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 1- 1-w) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 4

2 ( 5- 4- 2) Gold Pot (SAF) P. Mungai 58.0 5

3 ( 2- 4- 3) King of Oxted W. Matee 58.0 6

4 ( 5- 6- 4) Notorious (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 58.0 1

5 ( 3- 1- 1) Silverstone Air (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 2

6 ( 1- 1- 2) Fast Five (SAF) R. Kibet 56.5 3

FORM GUIDE: SILVERSTONE AIR (SAF) (5/4) CHICAGO

(SAF) (6/4) FAST FIVE (SAF) (3/1) NOTORIOUS (SAF) (5/1)

GOLD POT (SAF) (8/1) KING OF OXTED (10/1)

3:05 Race 6 The Eldoret Race Club Cup

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing.

1 ( 7- 4- 5) Class Action J. Muhindi 61.0 4

2 ( 1- 4-w) Kenyan Queen (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 61.0 6

3 ( 6- 1- 4) Lake Galilee (SAF) D. Tanui 61.0 3

4 ( 2- 6- 1) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 61.0 1





5 ( 4- 4- 1) Wesley W. Matee 61.0 H 5

6 ( 1- 5-w) West Lothian P. Mungai 61.0 7

7 ( 8- 6-w) Chyulu Hills D. Miri 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: STEEL DRUM (5/4) LAKE GALILEE (SAF)

(2/1) WEST LOTHIAN (3/1) WESLEY (7/2) KENYAN QUEEN

(SAF) (5/1) CLASS ACTION (7/1) CHYULU HILLS (10/1)

3:40 Race 7 The Micky Migdoll Mile

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing.

1 ( 6- 4- 3) Frankie Le. Sercombe 60.0 3

2 ( 1- 2- 3) General Lee J. Muhindi 60.0 5

3 ( 5- 2- 2) Marais W. Matee 60.0 T 2

4 ( 5- 5- 8) Coralline P. Mungai 56.0 H 1

5 ( 8- 6- 5) Abby Rose (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 55.0 4





FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (6/4) GENERAL LEE (7/4) MARAIS

(3/1) CORALLINE (5/1) ABBY ROSE (SAF) (10/1)

4:10 Race 8 The Graham Trophy

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 7- 2- 1) Inca Ruler (SAF) Le. Sercombe 60.0 T 4

2 ( 4- 3-w) Quickfire R. Kibet 58.0 1

3 ( 3- 5- 4) Lady Eccles P. Mungai 55.0 H 3

4 ( 1- 4- 3) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 52.0 H 2

FORM GUIDE: INCA RULER (SAF) (4/5) QUICKFIRE (2/1)