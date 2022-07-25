Dramatic theatre costs Paul Kiarie Kwaheri Condition title at Ngong

A trifling loss of rhythm gates may have cost Paul Kiarie the Kwaheri Condition Mile. Right from the starting stalls, Paul had an acrimonious expedition, doing his best level to stay with Bellaque, stirrup-less.

How uncomfortable for both the filly and Paul, just bouncing as a passenger. Dislodged after the post, Paul now has a fracture and our sympathies.

Miss Zuri became the beneficiary with James Muhindi - declared this season's Champion jockey. He had a terrific afternoon, wallowing proudly from four winners and four places.

Julie and Stewart McCann, also conditioned four winners for Mary Binks, including the Jockey Club Stakes - General Lee hot-footing it over his favourite distance.

With sharpened antennae, on a totally different frequency, Saint Moritz goggled rivals in the Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes, before meticulously seeking sanctuary where it mattered. Owned by Lady Spencer, Saint Moritz exhibited a symmetry of thoroughbred distinction, enhanced by Lesley Sercombe's unique, refined, patience.

Jockey Paul Kiarie celebrates winning The 100th Kenya Derby on April 10th 2022 at Ngong. He won aboard Westwind Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Ngong results

12.40 pm - First Race - Champions Maiden (1,200m)

1. Cranleigh (Daniel Tanui)

2. Grand Surabi (James Muhindi)

3. Mary of Burgundy (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 1.75/9/11. Time: 1:15:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4 Owned by G. Waithera, J.Muya Junior, and, D. Potts. Trainer Joe Muya

1.15 pm - Second Race - Mix 'N Match Handicap (1,000m)

1. Tenacious (James Muhindi)

2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

3. Go Pro (Patrick Mungai)

Shikanzen withdrawn at the start

Distance: 2/6/1/0.75. Time: 1:02:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

Jockey James Muhindi displays The City of Nairobi Cup on July 24, 2022 at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.50 pm - Third Race - Kwaheri Condition (1,600m)

1. Miss Zuri (James Muhindi)

2. Romeo (Patrick Mungai)

3 .Bellaque (Paul Kiarie)

Moment Time withdrawn at the start

Distance: 5/Tailed off. Time: 1:47:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 3

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

2.25 pm - Fourth Race - The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes (1,600m)

Jockey Lesley Sercombe guides Saint Moritz to win The Sir Bin Salim Stakes at Ngong racecourse on July 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter Advance Warning

2. Wimborne (Richard Kibet)

3. Empress of Fate (James Muhindi)

4. Rahal (David Miri)

Distance: 4.5/1.75/2.4. Time: 1:40:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.05 pm - Fifth Race - The City of Nairobi Cup (1,600m)

Jockey James Muhindi congratulates Deodoro after winning The City of Nairobi Cup handicap for Three-year-olds at Ngog racecourse on July 24, 2022 Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Deodoro (James Muhindi) Westonian-Lora Lee

2. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Steel Drum (Patrick Mungai)

4. Frankie (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 6/0.75/1.4 Time: 1:40:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

4.10 pm - Sixth Race - The Jockey Club Stakes George Drew Challenge Series (1,400m)

1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2. Westwind (Richard Kibet)

3. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Grace Kelly (David Miri)

Distance: 1.5/6/5.5. Time: 2:35:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann





4.15 pm - Seventh Race - The Tankard Trophy (2,400m)

1. Wesley (David Miri) Westonian-Wahini

2. Coralline (James Muhindi)

3. Rosie (Lesley Sercombe)

Karowe withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/3.75. Time:2:39:3/10 secs. Favourite: Rosie 7-4.Runners: 43

Owned by Elsa and Romolo Severini. Molto braaaavo. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

4.50 pm - Eighth Race - The Chilli Cup (1,200m)

1. Pat-See (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Needsumluck

2. Pitch (Charles Kimani)

3. Kenyan Queen (JamesMuhindi)

4. Bullet (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: neck/2/5.5. Time: 1:12:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners 4

Owned by Jason Boorman. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe