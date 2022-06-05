Dessert Crown provides Sir Michael Stoute with sixth Epsom Derby

In honour of Sir Lester Piggott, the Cazoo Derby on Epsom Downs, presented Sir Michael Stoute, 76, his sixth winner, after twelve years.

Prior to that, remember Shergar, Sharastani, Kris KIn, North Light, and Workforce? On Saturday, unbeaten Desert Crown (Richard Kingscote 5-2), sprinkled his assertive powers over Hoo Yo Mal (David Probert 150-1), Westover (Rob Hornby 25-1), Masekela (Andrea Atzeni 66-1), and another thirteen laggers.

Call it a first-rate trouncing from the son of Nathanial. Richard Kingscote was super cool. One would never imagine he had just ridden the most coveted Classic, although goosebumps definitely featured in his post-match appraisal.

Richard was keen to divert attention to the supreme hero, Desert Crown, who acted like a remote-controlled Ferrari. Even when a unique fireworks display went off before-hand, he didn't flinch. Desert Crown punched in 2:36:3/10 for the 2,400m pageant.

Changingoftheguard (Wayne Lordan 9-1), led the procession until a few furlongs away, diminishing quickly to fifth place. Hoo Ya Mal dwelt at the beginning, but ran a grand race. Westover was only a head behind, finishing fastest, but impeded up the hill.

***

It had to be seen for belief Opening the Derby program was a Handicap in which William Buick was riding Blue Trail. Minding their own business ready for the stalls shoot, adjacent, Approachability, reared up, swung his head sideways, knocking William for six. Hollywood writers could not invent this predicament.

William was stunned as the gates opened, and Blue Trail went zooming away alone. Loose horses are commonly Grand Nationalist fallers who wane quickly. But Blue Trail maintained a hot pace with leaders, then actually won the race.