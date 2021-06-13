Chicago reaps benefits of Civil Service Trophy at Ngong

Uncharacteristically, Silverstone Air, as an integral part of the Civil Service Trophy Exacta, expressed a new desire to plant in his stall. Not participating in the George Drew Challenge Series, means he loses valuable points.

Good old faithful Chicago (Lesley Sercombe), owned by Lady Spencer, created text-book deliverance by 3.5 lengths from Fast Five and Gold Pot, issuing Patsy Sercombe a one, two, three (quite apart from her usual treble).

General Lee ridden by jockey James Muhindi (left in stripes) charges from behind on the bend to win 1600m The Micky Migdoll Mile race, at Ngong race course, on June 13, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Tension optimised in the Eldoret Race Club Cup, when Kenyan Queen and Lake Galilee, were undecipherable to punctuate a clear winner. This rendered Judges to declare a dead-heat -always popular with tight-line finishes.

Abby Rose performed her normal pulling to the front of the Micky Migdoll Mile, before being circled like a buzzard by Coralline. These two were wasted at closing time as General Lee caught the current with a dashing blow to Frankie in second. It provided Stewart McCann and Mary Binks a tidy double, after Buxton had lifted the Zariba Cup earlier. No cigars for Free Dawn or All over Again, not yet attuned to racing.

Jockey Lesley Sercombe lifts The Graham Trophy, she won while riding Inca Ruler at Ngong race course, on June 13 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

12.20 pm - First Race - Endeavour Maiden (1,800m)

1. Deodoro (James Muhindi)

2. Fancy Dan (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Respectable Jud (Wycliffe Matee)

Distance: 1.4/1.5/9.5. Time: 1:56:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

12.50 pm - Second Race - The Zariba Cup (1,800m)

1. Buxton (Josphat Kultiang) Westonian-Kipini

2. Karowe (Wycliffe Matee)

3. Free Dawn (Lesley Sercombe)

4. All Over Again (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1/1.4/8.5. Time: 1:55:1/10 secs. Favourite: All over Again 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

Inca Ruler ridden by Jockey Lesley Sercombe charges to the decisive line during 1400m distance of The Graham Trophy race at Ngong race Course, on June 13, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.20 pm - Third Race - Highland Blue Maiden (1,000m)

1. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi)

2. It's a Date (Richard Kibet)

3. Chadwick (David Miri)

Distance:1.75/1.4/10. Time: 1:02:8/10. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Hanari, Duati, Duncanson and Oliver Gray. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.55 pm - Fourth Race - The Stewards' Handicap Cup (1,200m)

1. Century Fox (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Bullet (P. Kinuthia)

3. Pippa (M. Fundi)

4. Tenacious (Wycliffe Matee)

Distance: 3.7513/1.5. Time: 1:13:/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 9

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.30 pm - Fifth Race - The Civil Service Trophy George Drew Challenge Series (1,600m)

1. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe) Capetown Noir-Grail Maiden

2. Fast Five (Richard Kibet)

3. Gold Pot (Patrick Mungai)

4. King of Oxted (Wycliffe Matee)

Silverstone Air planted in the Stalls

Distance: 3.5/0.75/11.5. Time: 1:39:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.05 pm - Sixth Race - The Eldoret Race Club Cup (2,060m)

1. Kenyan Queen (Peter Kinuthia) Gimmethegreenlight-Breeze Way

1. Lake Galilee (Daniel Tanui) Flying the Flag-Flitter

3. Class Action (James Muhindi)

4. West Lothian (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: Dead-heat/6.5/4.4. Time: 2:12:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by Jua Kali Syndicate. Trainers Joe Karari/Captain Oruya, Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.40 pm - Seventh Race - The Micky Migdoll Mile

1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War - Lora Lee

2. Frankie (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Marais (Wycliffe Matee)

4. Coralline (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 3/3.5/9. Time: 1:41:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

4.25 pm - Eighth Race - The Graham Trophy (1,400m)

1. Inca Ruler (Lesley Sercombe) Dynastic Rule-Inca Trail

2. The Bar (James Muhindi)

3. Lady Eccles (Patrick Mungai)

4. Quickfire (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.75/neck/5.4. Time: 1:29:2/10. Favorite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 4

Owned by Patsy Sercombe, Anna Bhaloo, Carol Bremner, Linda Garner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe