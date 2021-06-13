Chicago reaps benefits of Civil Service Trophy at Ngong

Chicago

Chicago crosses the finishing line with Jockey Lesley Sercombe during 1600m distance of The Civil Service Trophy, George Drew Challenge Series race at Ngong race Course, on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Uncharacteristically, Silverstone Air, as an integral part of the Civil Service Trophy Exacta, expressed a new desire to plant in his stall. Not participating in the George Drew Challenge Series, means he loses valuable points.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.