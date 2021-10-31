Chicago, All over Again reunite in Geoffrey Griffin Trophy at Ngong

All over Again has what it takes for the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy at Ngong, unless Chicago has raised his bar during time out. Patsy Sercombe trains four of four runners, but she can't even hazzard a guess at who might pop.

Liking the prospects of Respectable Judd and Steel Drum, in the Italian Cup. Coralline is next best. Nothing scintillating in the Montgomery Bowl other than who might twinkle their toes fastest. Obviously, the meeting's theme is Halloweenish in keeping with customary trends. Don't forget to be properly attired to avoid unnecessary fines, turn aways or cautions.

SELECTIONS

12.25 pm Grace Kelly, Deodoro

12.55 pm Bullet, Buxton

1.30 pm Fred Astaire, Patsee

2.05 pm Pippa, West Lothian

2.40 pm Roxstar, Rosie

3.15 pm Chicago, All over Again

3.55 pm Steel Drum, Respectable Judd.

12:25 Race 1 The Jack O'lantern Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.First time starters

1 ( 4- 3- 3) Grace Kelly (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 3

2 ( 1- 5- 4) Deodoro Le. Sercombe 56.0 4

3 ( 1- 5- 3) Fancy Dan (SAF) D. Tanui 55.0 1

4 ( 2- 2- 6) Miss Zuri P. Kiarie 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: GRACE KELLY (SAF) (2/1) DEODORO (5/2)

FANCY DAN (SAF) (3/1) MISS ZURI (5/1)

12:55 Race 2 The Montgomery Bowl

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 4- 2) Buxton D. Tanui 59.0 2

2 ( 2- 1- 3) Bullet J. Muhindi 57.0 3

3 ( 1- 3- 2) Marais D. Miri 56.0 T 4

4 ( 2- 2- 5) The Bar (SAF) R. Wako (5.0) 56.0 H 1

FORM GUIDE: BUXTON (5/4) BULLET (6/4) MARAIS (5/2)

THE BAR (SAF) (5/1)

1:30 Race 3 The Black Cat Maiden

Distance 1400m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 4- 5) Chadwick D. Miri 58.5 1

2 ( 2) Fred Astaire J. Muhindi 58.5 2

3 ( 4- 3) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

4 - Strider R. Kibet 56.5 3

5 (w) Moment Time D. Tanui 55.0 4

FORM GUIDE: FRED ASTAIRE (5/4) CHADWICK (2/1) PAT-

SEE (5/2) MOMENT TIME (7/1) STRIDER (10/1)

2:05 Race 4 The Trick or Treat Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight.First time starters

1 ( 1- 2- 4) Pippa M. Fundi (5.0) 60.0 H 1

2 ( 7- 4- 5) West Lothian P. Mungai 58.0 3

3 ( 6-w- 5) Go Pro (SAF) J. Kimani (5.0) 53.0 5

4 ( 2-w- 6) Risque J. Muhindi 53.0 4

5 ( 3-w- 5) Peligroso P. Kiarie 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: GO PRO (SAF) (2/1) PIPPA (5/2)

PELIGROSO (3/1) RISQUE (7/2) WEST LOTHIAN (5/1)





2:40 Race 5 The Witch's Broom Maiden

Distance 1800m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 6) Chipping D. Tanui 58.5 6

2 ( 5-w- 2) Roxstar J. Muhindi 58.5 5

3 ( 4- 5- 4) Zamburak D. Miri 58.5 2

4 ( 3- 4- 4) Glitter P. Kiarie 57.0 4

5 ( 4- 3-w) Rainbow Moon P. Mungai 57.0 1

6 ( 3) Rosie Le. Sercombe 57.0 3

FORM GUIDE: ROXSTAR (2/1) GLITTER (3/1) ROSIE (7/2)

ZAMBURAK (4/1) CHIPPING (8/1) RAINBOW MOON (10/1)

3:15 Race 6 The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy

Distance 1800m. A terms race for three year olds and over. Three year olds to carry 50kg,four year olds 58kg and five year olds & over 59kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO

RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 2- 2) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 59.0 H 1

2 ( 4- 4- 3) Inca Ruler (SAF) C. Kimani 59.0 2

3 ( 1- 1- 1) Frankie P. Mungai 58.0 4

4 ( 2- 1- 1) All Over Again (SAF) R. Kibet 56.5 3

FORM GUIDE: CHICAGO (SAF) (1/5) FRANKIE (2/1) INCA

RULER (SAF) (3/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (5/1)

3:55 Race 7 The Italian Cup

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 24 and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 1- 4) Coralline P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 5

2 ( 1- 2- 1) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 H 4

3 ( 2- 3- 6) Karowe D. Miri 56.0 3

4 ( 9- 2- 1) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 56.0 1

5 ( 6- 3- 5) Free Dawn (SAF) R. Kibet 55.0 2

FORM GUIDE: RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (1/2) CORALLINE

(2/1) STEEL DRUM (5/2) FREE DAWN (SAF) (7/2)