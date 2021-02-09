Basketball league to tip off with fewer games

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has sidelined all teams that are not ready for the National Classic Basketball League which tip off this weekend as earlier programmed.

Team managers who met in Nairobi last Saturday failed to agree on the exact dates for the league start. Some suggested March, saying that teams were not prepared for the weekend start after the long Covid-19 break.

But KBF Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi, who chaired the meeting, directed that a committee of team managers headed by KBF Fixtures Secretary Joseph Amoko meet on Monday to deliberate on the issue.

Amoko told Nation Sport that an ad-hoc committee unanimously agreed that all teams that are ready to play should be allowed to go ahead at the weekend and the ones that are not be removed from the fixtures until they will be prepared.

“The committee met on Monday evening and agreed that the teams that are ready should proceed,” Amoko said yesterday.

As a result, only 14 matches will be on the cards this weekend down from the original 30.