Arcangelo rides to glory in third leg of America's Triple Crown

Commentator Tom Durkin, who saw more than his fair share of Triple Crown attempts fall short during his years as a track announcer for the New York Racing Association, came out of retirement to call a history-making Belmont Stakes on FOX television.

Arcangelo (Javier Castellano 2-1) made a determined run down the stretch, allowing trainer Jena Antonucci to become the first American woman to produce a striker in this Test of Champions.

The dashing grey Riddle of Arrogate, slipped through on the inside turn, engaged front-running Preakness winner National Treasure and went on to win Belmont's 155th third leg by 1 1/2 lengths in 2:29.2/10 over 2,400 yards.

It was 5 1/5 seconds slower than the track record of 2:24 set by Triple Crown winner Secretariat in 1973.

Javier had previously missed the Belmont in his Hall of Fame career. He also ended another drought five weeks ago when he sent Mage home in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Jena Antonucci holds the winner's trophy with owner Jon Ebbert (L) and Jockey Javier Castellano who rode riding Arcangelo to win the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023, in Elmont, New York. Photo credit: Al Bello| AFP

Forte held on to take second by a nose from Tapit Trice. Hit Show and Angel of Empire were in a dead heat for fourth, with National Treasure, II Miracolo, Red Route One and Tapit Shoes not far behind.

Arcangelo broke a run of three Belmont favourites. His cruising speed was described as 'stupidly fast'.

The Belmont, with its $1.5 million purse, was by far the richest prize for Jena Antonucci. A strong advocate of Thoroughbred aftercare, Jena marches to a different drummer when it comes to auction expertise: "It's easy to get caught up in the pursuit of success and lose sight of what really matters. For me, it's about doing what I love and doing it in a way that I'm proud of. If you end up in the winner's circle, that's just a bonus. They say there's no crying in baseball, but they never said that about horse racing. You grow up, take it on the chin and fight for that spot. My gratitude is enormous. I can't say it enough. A lot of stars have aligned.

Jena went to work as usual on Sunday morning, except for a sudden rush of reporters and photographers who gathered around a blanket of white carnations.

They were clamouring to get a glimpse of Arcangelo. It is a difficult achievement to process. Arcangelo, owned by Blue Rose Farm, slept off and on in his stall, slowly waking up, seemingly unaware of his colossal achievement.

Javier Castellano sits atop Arcangelo prior to the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023, in Elmont, New York. Photo credit: Al Bello | AFP

The $1.25 million Travers in August at Saratoga could be included in future discussions, all subject to recovery. Noting the parallels between Arcangelo and Secretariat is an ongoing conversation piece.