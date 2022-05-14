Already a derby sparkler in Knavesmere Dante Stakes

Reminiscent of yesteryear, spectators packed to the rafters around Sir Michael Stoute, 76, at York, before Dante Stakes take-off. Then again in the winner's enclosure after Desert Crown (Richard Kingscote 7-2), won more than comfortably from Royal Patronage (Jason Hart 7-2), Blue Grass (Ryan Moore 7-1), and Dark Moon Rising (Kevin Stott 20-1).

Magesterial (Frankie Dettori 6-1), never got going. Towards the rear beginning 1.2/5 miles, Desert Crown was shaken up, making headway on the outer rail from three furlongs out, drifting slightly, but a huge impact for Cazoo Derby come June 4. He clocked 2:09:4/10.

Sir Michael arrived on British shores, in 1965 from Barbados. He has toppled Five Derby's, and been champion trainer ten times. Though Dream Of Dreams won him the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2021, Stoute bagged only 66 other races through the season, also suffering the departure of loving partner, Coral Pritchard-Gordon.

The patience that has become a trademark which was obvious in the way he was content to limit Saeed Suhail's stoutly bred 280,000gns yearling to a single impressive win at Nottingham.

Desert Crown may lack experience, and had a less than ideal build-up to his first run, but travelled strongly to capture the richest Derby trial of all.

Others behind Desert Crown will improve too. It was a very pleasing performance. Stone Age was the early favorite for Epsom, but has now been replaced. This horse is what Epsom requires, cool, calm, handsome, accomplished and keen.