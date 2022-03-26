All set for Sunday's Delamere Gold Vase staple diet at Ngong

As Century Fox and Chicago are flanked alongside General Lee in the Delamere Gold Vase on Sunday afternoon, one can only predict a sovereign-styled, combative development.

General Lee is advancing with every outing. He stays forever, has confidence, and should have his name franked clearly on the Vase by close of business. Century Fox and Chicago, are simply ravishing at slightly shorter distances, but a slow pace could reveal another anthology.

Satyan and Pitch, are two more pronounced adventurers for the Arkle Trophy, sometimes regarded as a precursor for Derby Day.

Micky Migdoll is being remembered with his annual mile, always graciously well supported by Patsy Sercombe's stable. Might even be coincidentally, the birth of his first grand-child.

SELECTIONS

1.05 pm Tenacious, Peligroso

1.40 pm Glitter, Chipping

2.15 pm Pat-See, Steel Drum

2.50 pm It's a Date, Rosie

3.25 pm Satyan, Pitch

4.05 pm General Lee, Chicago

1:05 Race 1 The Beau Burn Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 2- 3) Tenacious P. Kinuthia 59.0 4

2 ( 3- 3- 3) Go Pro (SAF) P. Kiarie 55.0 2

3 ( 6- 3- 5) Moment Time D. Tanui 55.0 3

4 (w- 4- 3) Peligroso R. Wako 53.0 1

FORM GUIDE: TENACIOUS (1/1) GO PRO (SAF) (2/1)

PELIGROSO (5/1) MOMENT TIME (10/1)

1:40 Race 2 The Lora Lee Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2-w- 2) Glitter J. Muhindi 57.0 3

2 ( 6- 6- 4) Chipping H. Muya 56.0 1

3 ( 2- 5- 2) Miss Zuri D. Tanui 55.0 H 2

4 ( 5- 4-w) Chyulu Hills P. Kiarie 53.0 4

FORM GUIDE: GLITTER (1/3) MISS ZURI (5/2) CHYULU HILLS

(5/1) CHIPPING (8/1)

2:15 Race 3 The Mickey Migdoll Trophy

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

32 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 3- 3) Inca Ruler (SAF) R. Kibet 59.0 T 2

2 ( 4- 2- 2) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 4

3 ( 2- 3- 1) Steel Drum C. Kimani 57.0 1

4 ( 1- 7- 1) Pat-See P. Kiarie 53.0 3

FORM GUIDE: ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (1/1) PAT-SEE (5/4)

STEEL DRUM (6/4) INCA RULER (SAF) (3/1)

2:50 Race 4 The Wallace Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 1- 2) Deodoro P. Kinuthia 60.0 1

2 ( 4- 5- 5) Grace Kelly (SAF) J. Gathoni 59.0 4

3 ( 6- 1- 5) Rosie Le. Sercombe 56.0 6

4 ( 1- 6- 2) It's a Date R. Kibet 54.0 2

5 ( 3- 4- 1) Jordan River (SAF) R. Wako 54.0 H 3

6 ( 4- 2- 3) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 54.0 H 5

FORM GUIDE: IT'S A DATE (1/1) ROSIE (5/4) DEODORO (6/4)

WIND ROSE (SAF) (5/2) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (5/1) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (8/1)

3:25 Race 5 The Arkle Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds only rated 15 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 3- 6) Fred Astaire D. Miri 57.0 4

2 ( 5- 1- 4) Crumpet P. Kinuthia 55.0 2

3 ( 3- 2- 1) Pitch Le. Sercombe 55.0 3

4 ( 5- 1-w) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 55.0 1

FORM GUIDE: SATYAN (SAF) (5/4) FRED ASTAIRE (6/4) PITCH

(2/1) CRUMPET (3/1)

4:05 Race 6 The Delamere Gold Vase - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 2060m. A terms race for three year olds and over.

Three year olds to carry 53.5kgand four year olds & over 58kg.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Century Fox C. Kimani 58.0 1

2 ( 2- 1- 3) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 2

3 ( 2- 2- 5) Frankie R. Kibet 58.0 5

4 ( 2- 1- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 58.0 4

5 ( 3- 2- 4) Karowe D. Miri 58.0 3

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1) CHICAGO (SAF) (5/4)