All set for Sunday's Delamere Gold Vase staple diet at Ngong

The Arkle Trophy

Free Dawn (second left) ridden by Jockey Patrick Mungai charges from the pack to beat All Over Again with Jockey Richard Kibet (left) to win 1,800m The Arkle Trophy race, at Ngong race course, on March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

As Century Fox and Chicago are flanked alongside General Lee in the Delamere Gold Vase on Sunday afternoon, one can only predict a sovereign-styled, combative development.

General Lee is advancing with every outing. He stays forever, has confidence, and should have his name franked clearly on the Vase by close of business. Century Fox and Chicago, are simply ravishing at slightly shorter distances, but a slow pace could reveal another anthology.

Satyan and Pitch, are two more pronounced adventurers for the Arkle Trophy, sometimes regarded as a precursor for Derby Day.

Micky Migdoll is being remembered with his annual mile, always graciously well supported by Patsy Sercombe's stable. Might even be coincidentally, the birth of his first grand-child.

 SELECTIONS

1.05 pm Tenacious, Peligroso

1.40 pm Glitter, Chipping

2.15 pm Pat-See, Steel Drum

2.50 pm It's a Date, Rosie

3.25 pm Satyan, Pitch

4.05 pm General Lee, Chicago

1:05   Race 1   The Beau Burn Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 

11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 2- 2- 3)   Tenacious             P. Kinuthia         59.0       4

  2  ( 3- 3- 3)   Go Pro (SAF)          P. Kiarie            55.0       2

  3  ( 6- 3- 5)   Moment Time        D. Tanui            55.0       3

  4  (w- 4- 3)   Peligroso               R. Wako            53.0       1

FORM GUIDE: TENACIOUS (1/1) GO PRO (SAF) (2/1)  

PELIGROSO (5/1) MOMENT TIME (10/1)  

1:40   Race 2 The Lora Lee Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 

11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 

1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 2-w- 2)   Glitter                   J. Muhindi         57.0       3

  2  ( 6- 6- 4)   Chipping                H. Muya            56.0       1

  3  ( 2- 5- 2)   Miss Zuri               D. Tanui            55.0  H   2

  4  ( 5- 4-w)   Chyulu Hills           P. Kiarie            53.0       4

FORM GUIDE: GLITTER (1/3) MISS ZURI (5/2)  CHYULU HILLS 

(5/1)  CHIPPING (8/1)  

2:15   Race 3   The Mickey Migdoll Trophy

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 

32 and below at closing.

  1  ( 4- 3- 3)   Inca Ruler (SAF)     R. Kibet             59.0  T   2

  2  ( 4- 2- 2)   All Over Again (SAF)         Le. Sercombe   57.0          4

 3  ( 2- 3- 1)   Steel Drum            C. Kimani           57.0       1

  4  ( 1- 7- 1)   Pat-See                 P. Kiarie            53.0       3

FORM GUIDE: ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (1/1)  PAT-SEE (5/4)  

STEEL DRUM (6/4)  INCA RULER (SAF) (3/1)  

2:50   Race 4   The Wallace Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated   22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 1- 2)   Deodoro                P. Kinuthia         60.0       1

  2  ( 4- 5- 5)   Grace Kelly (SAF)   J. Gathoni          59.0       4

  3  ( 6- 1- 5)   Rosie                    Le. Sercombe    56.0       6

  4  ( 1- 6- 2)   It's a Date             R. Kibet             54.0       2

  5  ( 3- 4- 1)   Jordan River (SAF) R. Wako            54.0  H   3

  6  ( 4- 2- 3)   Wind Rose (SAF)    H. Muya            54.0  H   5

FORM GUIDE: IT'S A DATE (1/1)  ROSIE (5/4)  DEODORO (6/4)  

WIND ROSE (SAF) (5/2)  JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (5/1)  GRACE  KELLY (SAF) (8/1)  

3:25   Race 5   The Arkle Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds only rated 15 and below at closing.

  1  ( 1- 3- 6)   Fred Astaire          D. Miri               57.0       4

  2  ( 5- 1- 4)   Crumpet                P. Kinuthia         55.0       2

  3  ( 3- 2- 1)   Pitch                     Le. Sercombe    55.0       3

  4  ( 5- 1-w)   Satyan (SAF)         J. Muhindi         55.0       1

FORM GUIDE: SATYAN (SAF) (5/4) FRED ASTAIRE (6/4)  PITCH 

(2/1)  CRUMPET (3/1)  

4:05   Race 6   The Delamere Gold Vase - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 2060m. A terms race for three year olds and over.  

Three year olds to carry 53.5kgand four year olds & over 58kg.  

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

  1  ( 1- 1- 1)   Century Fox           C. Kimani           58.0       1

  2  ( 2- 1- 3)   Chicago (SAF)        Le. Sercombe    58.0       2

  3  ( 2- 2- 5)   Frankie                  R. Kibet             58.0       5

  4  ( 2- 1- 1)   General Lee           J. Muhindi         58.0       4

  5  ( 3- 2- 4)   Karowe                 D. Miri               58.0       3

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1)  CHICAGO (SAF) (5/4)  

CENTURY FOX (6/4)  KAROWE (3/1)  FRANKIE (3/1)  

