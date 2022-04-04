All set for Kenya Derby, Randox Grand National this weekend

We can reveal runners for the Kenya Derby at Ngong racecourse on Sunday. Gates will open at 11am. Since the revised dress-code was implemented, pundits have made extra effort to be spick and span.

Naturally, Derby Day signifies extra effort in this department. Lining up for the 2,400m Classic will be Chadwick, Fred Astaire, Satyan, Strider, Westwind, It's a Date, Pat-See and Rosie.

At first glance, Strider, Pat-See, and Satyan, are most appealing. It is now for you to do some homework, ensuring nothing else saps your date with fun.

Prior to this, Saturday evening local time 6.45 pm, is the 40 runner Aintree Randox Grand National in Liverpool. It never ceases to be a magnet for global attention. Last year, Minella Times helped Rachael Blackmore become the first female jockey to win the world's greatest steeplechase.

Leading candidates

Henry De Bromhead's nine-year-old is back for more, deservedly among the leading candidates for an Irish contingent. As we speak, 78 entries remain while weights rise by 5lbs.

Attempting to help with your calculations, we have chosen a few standing out as potentials. Bearing in mind that this is always a lottery, anything can manifest in the heat of moments.

Any Second Now (Mark Walsh 14-1), trained by father Ted, ran sublimely behind Minella Times. A sturdy jumper and stayer, Any Second Now handled the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse.

He has a definite stab at glory, or very least, placement in the 4.2/5 miler.