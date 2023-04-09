All set for Irish Grand National on Easter Monday

Dermot McLoughlin is on full steam for The Irish Grand National, a traditional part of Easter Monday at Fairyhouse racecourse in County Meath.

This marathon contest has been won by some of the absolute best of jumps racing, including Arkle, Flyingbolt and Desert Orchid.

Forty-six runners remain for the 3m 5feet contest, with former Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Royale Pagaille being the highest-rated runner.

Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins both have multiple entries this year, with Elliott having nine of the runners at this stage. Dermot Mcloughlin is aiming to become the first trainer since Jim Dreaper 47 years ago, to win three Irish Grand Nationals in a row.

Lord Lariat returns with a handicap of 6 lbs more, which is not much if you consider the impetus of this race. Dermot actually trains only five miles from the track, so that is already a bonus. He saddled 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan in 2021.

This could be the first leg of a monumental treble if Lord Lariat can deliver. At this moment, bookies are offering 7 Thedevilscoachman, 10 Panda Boy, Lord Lariat, Stumptown, 12 Angels Dawn, 14 Chemical Energy, Espanito Bello, I Am Maximus, Tenzing, 16 Amirite, Now Where Or When, Gevrey, 20 bar.

***

If you want a real treat of a race, then the Aintree Bowl, is something to look out for on Thursday. The bonus here is that each of the key names brings a distinct question mark which improves punting appeal.

Bravemansgame was second in the Gold Cup, but can he reproduce just four weeks on? Henry de Bromhead said last season's Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard is on rack for a real pump. Will that prove correct regarding the former champion?

Ahoy Senor was also travelling well before falling at Cheltenham; perhaps things will be different for him, having twice won at this meeting. And then there's the Shishkin saga. An initial step up in the trip was rewarded with success in the Ascot Chase.

Constitution Hill is in a league of its own for the William Hill Aintree Hurdle. He has met several of his potential rivals before, never being bothered at all.

Epatante has been beaten heavily twice by her illustrious stablemate this season, but she readily put this race to bed by 14 lengths last season and may overflow with pride. She had Zanahiyr held before he came down, but he is a threat again after staying on for third in the Champion Hurdle.