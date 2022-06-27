Bandari win National Swimming Championship

Bandari SC emerged the winners of the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) National Championship after bagging a total of 781 points during the championship which ended at Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa on Sunday evening.

The Bandari team coached by Fakhry Mansoor was followed by Braeburn SC from Nairobi, who secured 693 points, while Mombasa Aquatic finished third with 536 points.

In addition to the overall trophy, Bandari won the men's crown with 540 points, while Breaburn and Mombasa Aquatic finished second and third with 384 and 209 points respectively.

The women's title went to Mombasa Aquatic who scored 327 points, with Breaburn taking second position with 309 points and Bandari third with 241 points.

Mansoor was elated with the results.

“I’m so happy with the overall win of the championship which was due to hard work and team spirit by the swimmers,” he said.

Fourth place was taken by Otters SC from Nairobi, who secured 281 points, Poseidon SC was fifth with 238 points and Blue Ocean finished in sixth place with 129 points.

Makini School Sports Academy were seventh (89), Nairobi Academy eighth (63), USIU Dolphines ninth (54) and Savvy last (36).

In the men’s category, Otters SC were fourth (185), Poseidon fifth (176), Makini Schools sixth (79), Nairobi Academy seventh (63), Blue Ocean eighth (41) and USIU Dolphines ninth (6).

On the last day, the boys' 14-15 years 100m was dominated by Mombasa Aquatics swimmers who made it 1-2-3 finish as 14-year-old Joshua Masakha won in 58.57 seconds, followed by his team mates Ali Nahdy and Aker Mutinda who finished second and third in 58.90 and 59.81 respectively.