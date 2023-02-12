Bandari's Duini Caffin shatters record at Coast swim meet

Duini Caffini of Bandari Swim Club Sunday set a new girls' 14-15 100 meters breaststroke record during the second day of the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Mixed Level Age Group, Open and Masters Championships.

In the competition held at the Aga Khan Academy pool, Duini clocked one minute 19.51 seconds to break her own previous record time of 1:19.96, which she set at Bandari College on June 26, last year.

Later, Duini missed an opportunity to set a new CASA mark in the 14-15 years 50m breaststroke when she returned 37.2, which was a bit slow to her previous record time of 36.83.

Aga Khan Academy's Natalie Lutalo and Aliyana Kachra dominated the 800m freestyle event for girls' aged 14-15 when they finished first and second in 11:08.54 and 11:44.96 respectively.

Aga Khan Academy swimmers also dominated the girls' 12-13 years 200m freestyle category where Aminaz Kachra won it in a time of 2:34.66 with her colleagues Atia Tendo (2:39.15 ) and Mahek Desai (2:51.35) following.

Twelve-year-old Aryan Joseph of Bandari Swim Club proved to be among the upcoming best swimmers as he managed to win five boys' 12-13 years events, three on the first day and two others on Sunday.

Aryan won the 100m individual medley in 1:28.66, 50m freestyle (32.77), 100m backstroke (1:29.29), 50m backstroke (40.97) and 100m butterfly (1:41.30).

Nairobi’s USIU Dolphins SC girls proved their superiority in the girls' 16-24 years 100m breaststroke where Triza Oyamo emerged the winner (1:49.67) followed by Drucilla Adah (1:54.59) and Chloe Muthoni (2:08.37).

National team swimmer Maria Bianchi also had a good outing in the girls' aged 16-24 category.

She started the day by winning the 100m breaststroke event in a time of 1:20.55 prior to winning the 100m butterfly in 1:13.50.

In boys' category, Baraka Nyakundi of Aga Khan Academy emerged the winner in the boys' 12-13 years 50m breaststroke and 100m butterfly events taking 39.58 and 1:16.75 in that order.