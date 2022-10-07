Bandari dominates swimming tournament in Mombasa

Impressive 11-year-old Amina Sheikh, one of the participants in the one-day Multy Sports Junior Swimming Championships at Aga Khan Academy wants more such competitions to hone their skills to international level.

Amina said that the championship, involving young children from four to 11 years old, will help them to improve on their personal best times and grow in the sport.

"By participating in this event, it has given us great advantage because we’ll be able to do well and sharpen ourselves in readiness for future events. We would like to request the national team coach Fakhry Mansoor to continue to find sponsors to organise similar championships,” she said.

Bandari Swim Club bagged a total of 890 points to emerge the overall winners of the second edition of the Multy Sports Junior Swimming Championship.

Blue Ocean SC finished second with 668 points with Mombasa Parents SC taking third place with 532 points.

Aga Khan Academy swimmers failed to take advantage of their home pool as they finished fourth with 457 points, Mombasa Aquatics, fifth (158), Greenwood Tri Club, sixth (152), Coast SC, seventh (136), Watamu Aquatics SC, eighth (78), Memon School, ninth (39) and Light Academy Mombasa last (12).

The tournament attracted over 200 youngsters and was organised by the Kenya team swimming coach Fakhry Mansoor.