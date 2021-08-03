Bahrain’s Yavi favourite, but Chemos confident of Kenyan win

Beatrice Chepkoech

Beatrice Chepkoech of Team Kenya (right) competes in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase heats on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan


Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This season, Yavi cruised to victory at the Turku (Finland) leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour, perhaps signaling her intentions at these Tokyo Olympic Games.
  • Born in Kenya, Yavi opted to take up Bahraini citizenship in 2015 and was eligible to run under the red and white flag in 2016, winning the Asian Games steeplechase gold medal in Indonesia.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.