Bahamas' Gardiner wins Olympic men's 400m gold

Steven Gardiner

Gold medallist Bahamas' Steven Gardiner celebrates after the men's 400m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Once in front there was only going to be one winner and Gardiner motored home in his fastest time of 2021.
  • But as Gardiner celebrated, there was disappointment for US hope Michael Norman, who set off quickly before fading down the home stretch and eventually finishing in fifth behind fourth-placed compatriot Michael Cherry.

Tokyo

