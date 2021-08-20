Zhoya explodes to world record as Kenya's Wambua bows out

Sasha Zhoya of France

Sasha Zhoya of France poses with the clock after winning Heat 2 of men's 110 metres hurdles race during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Zhoya, 19, is now the fastest man over the distance this season and remains a huge favourite for the gold medal
  • Kenya's Jonathan Wambua bowed out of the competition after finishing eighth in Heat 1 of the 200 metres semi-finals
  • Wambua, who had posted personal best time of 21.43 seconds to qualify for the semis, lowered his PB to 21.13 seconds but it wasn't enough to proceed to the final

Frenchman Sasha Zhoya Friday set a new Under-20 World record in the 110 metres hurdles after clocking 12.93 seconds to win Heat 2 of the semi-finals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships. 

