Zhoya explodes to world record as Kenya's Wambua bows out
What you need to know:
Frenchman Sasha Zhoya Friday set a new Under-20 World record in the 110 metres hurdles after clocking 12.93 seconds to win Heat 2 of the semi-finals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.
He will however face stiff competition from Jamaica's Vashaun Vascianna who won Heat 1 in 13.35 seconds.
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won the first heat in 20.31 to boost his chances of a double after winning the 100m gold.