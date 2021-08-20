Zhoya explodes to world record as Kenya's Wambua bows out

Frenchman Sasha Zhoya Friday set a new Under-20 World record in the 110 metres hurdles after clocking 12.93 seconds to win Heat 2 of the semi-finals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Zhoya, 19, is now the fastest man over the distance this season and remains a huge favourite for the gold medal.

He will however face stiff competition from Jamaica's Vashaun Vascianna who won Heat 1 in 13.35 seconds.

Related Wambua chalks PB to storm 200m semis Athletics

Sasha Zhoya of France clears a hurdle in Heat 2 of men's 110 metres hurdles race during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, Kenya's Jonathan Wambua bowed out of the competition after finishing eighth in Heat 1 of the 200 metres semi-finals.

Wambua, who had posted personal best time of 21.43 seconds to qualify for the semis, lowered his PB to 21.13 seconds but it wasn't enough to proceed to the final.