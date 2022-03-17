Zakayo enters fray with eyes set on bigger prize

Accomplished distant runner young Edward Zakayo has set his eyes on dominating the men’s 5,000m at the fourth and last Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meet at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County Friday and Saturday.

Four finals are lined up on Friday, the men’s 10,000m, women’s 5,000m, women’s javelin and men’s hammer throw.

The first showdown on the busy order of events is the women’s 400m hurdles qualifying round that will be followed by the men’s hammer throw final.

Even as he goes for top honours in his first competitive track race this season, Zakayo, 20, had the confidence to say he was using the race to sharpen his running ahead of the national trials.

The former World Under-20 champion is eyeing a place in the Kenyan team for this year’s World Athletics Championships slated for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, USA.

“Last year I missed a place in the Olympic Games because I had a nagging injury, but I’m in good shape now and I want to see how I will run because this will be my first meet.”

Zakayo said he will also compete in the counties’ field and track events and the regional competitions ahead of the nationals.

Zakayo is also hoping to earn a spot in the Continental Tour-Kip Keino Classic in May.

Another athlete to note is Susan Nyambura who will be competing in the women’s 100m and 200m.

“I still have some work to do in my races and the weekend meet has been helping me improve on my performance. My target right now is to make Kenya’s World Championships team,” said Nyambura.

The qualification marks that Nyambura must hit are 11.15 seconds for 100m and 22.80 seconds for 200m.

Also expected in the meeting is World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi who will feature in the 800m.

Wanyonyi will be looking to continue from where he left off at Nyayo Stadium two weeks ago when the last track and field meet was held where he won the race.

He said as much: “I have started my season well. I will be heading to Mumias to win.”

He said he was in great shape and looking forward to defending his World Under-20 Championships title in Cali, Colombia in August.

After this weekend’s meet, all counties across the country will hold competitions on April 2 before the discipline forces hold their ever-alluring competitions.

The Kenya Police Track and Field Championships will be held on April 6 and 7 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, followed a day later by the Kenya Prisons Track and Field Championships at the same venue.

Kenya Defence Forces will hold their meeting at MISC from April 13 to 15, followed closely by the University event on April 16 at Kabarak University in Nakuru County.

The Regional meets will happen on the same day at various venues across the country.