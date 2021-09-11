Prime

Big in Japan: Young Omare wants to take over from Obiri

Dolphine Omare

Japan-based Kenyan athlete Dolphine Omare during the interview at the Municipal Sagamihara Asamizo Park in Tokyo on August 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya-born, Japan-based track and field coach Mayaka had spoken highly of a young Kenyan athlete whose future appears quite bright, curiosity got the better of me
  • Together with Kenyan colleagues assigned to the Tokyo Olympic Games, we jumped into a taxi for the close to two-hour trip from our hotel in Ginza to the Municipal Sagamihara Asamizo Park to interview her
  • The athlete, 20, only took up the sport seriously in high school when she triumphed  in the nationals and in regional games. She could be Kenya’s next big name in distance running

Reporting on the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games was energy-sapping and not for the faint-hearted.

