Kenyans sniff early gold as World U20 Championships begin

Loise Morara

Kenyan sprinter Loise Morara during a training session at Kasarani on the eve of the World Under-20 Athletics Championship on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race will feature for the first time at the world junior competition, with World Athletics having replaced the 10,000m with the shorter version race.
  • Kenya’s 2019 World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto won the men's 10,000m at the last event held in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

Youngsters Bernard Yegon and Daniel Kinyanjui will bank on their good preparations and their coach, Willy Langat’s advice to secure Kenya’s first medals in the men’s 3,000m race as the World Athletics Under-20 Championships get underway Wednesday at Kasarani.

