Yegon, Kinyajui earn 3,000m tickets for U20

Daniel Kinyanjui

Bernard Yegon (left) and Daniel Kinyanjui field questions after they prevailed in men's 3,000m.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Yegon held off Kinyanjui at the bell and cruised to win in seven minutes and 54.01 seconds during the Kenyan trials on Stadium at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
  • Kinyanjui was second in 7:55.96.

South Rift's Bernard Yegon and Daniel Kinyanjui will fly Kenya's flag in men's 3,000m at the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.