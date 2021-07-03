Yegon, Kinyajui earn 3,000m tickets for U20

South Rift's Bernard Yegon and Daniel Kinyanjui will fly Kenya's flag in men's 3,000m at the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

Patrick Muindi and Agnes Ngumbi all from Southern snatched the tickets in men and women's 110m hurdles and 100m hurdles respectively.

Yegon held off Kinyanjui at the bell and cruised to win in seven minutes and 54.01 seconds during the Kenyan trials on Stadium at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kinyanjui was second in 7:55.96.

"I am really happy to have won the race today to qualify," said Yegon, who trains in Keringet, Nakuru County. "We have been training early in the morning before going to class and also in the evening," explained Yegon, a form two student at Tulwet High School in Keringet.

Kinyanjui said that he had a sleepless night thinking about the final.

"I thank God for this opportunity and I will be working hard with my teammate to go for the top prize," said Kinyanjui.

Muindi clocked 15.53 to win men's 110m hurdles and claim the only ticket for Kenya.