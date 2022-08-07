Kinyamal defends Commonwealth Games 800m title

Wycliffe Kinyamal

Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal celebrates winning and taking the gold medal in the men's 800m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

In Birmingham

Kenya's Wycliffe Kinyamal has successfully defended his Commonwealth Games 800 metres title.

Kinyamal led at the bell in 55.56 seconds before holding up the field to win in one minute and 47.52 seconds in the final held at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

Peter Bol from Australia clocked 1:44.66 to settle second for silver as Ben Patterson from England went for bronze in 1:48.25.

More to follow...

