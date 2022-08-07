Kinyamal defends Commonwealth Games 800m title
In Birmingham
Kenya's Wycliffe Kinyamal has successfully defended his Commonwealth Games 800 metres title.
Kinyamal led at the bell in 55.56 seconds before holding up the field to win in one minute and 47.52 seconds in the final held at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.
Peter Bol from Australia clocked 1:44.66 to settle second for silver as Ben Patterson from England went for bronze in 1:48.25.
More to follow...