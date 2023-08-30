Worlds women’s steeplechase final repeat at Zurich DL

Beaten to women’s 3,000m gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday by Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi, Kenyan duo Beatrice Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich will get a chance to exact revenge at the Zurich Diamond League in Switzerland on Thursday.

Yavi tracked Chekpoech during their showdown in Budapest before hitting the front on the final lap to win in a world lead 8:54.29.

A disappointed Chepkoech finished second in season best 8:58.98 as compatriot Cherotich came in third in a personal best 9:00.69.

The Budapest podium trio will come head to head again on Thursday night alongside Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech, Uganda’s Olympics champion Peruth Chemutai and Kenya’s Fancy Cherono in what promises to be another intriguing battle.

Zurich meet is the fourth to the last in the World Athletics Diamond League series.

The next event will be China’s Xiamen League on Saturday. The Brussels Diamond League will be held on September 8 before the final leg of the series in Eugene on September 16-17.

World Under-20 Champion Cherotich, at just 19 years, said she was still learning the trade and would soon depose her more senior and illustrious competitors.

“It has been a good season so far and I will be looking forward to a good run. Next year we have the Olympic Games and I believe competing with my seniors has given me some lessons and I’m still learning. My target is to also represent my country next year in Paris during the Olympic Games,” said Cherotich who finished fourth in the opening leg of Diamond League in May.

“The Diamond League races shape an athlete and as we come to the end of the season, I have learn a lot especially competing with stars. I will be going back home to continue with my education since I’m preparing for my final exams this year,” said the form four student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County.

The world record holder Chepkoech on her part will be looking to improve on her performance since she will be facing the same opposition as in Budapest.

Abel Kipsang, who settled fourth at the World Championships, and the World Under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir will feature in the 1,500m race.