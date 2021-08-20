World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 4

Miniature cars used in field events cost an arm and a leg

*****

Television viewers have been wowed by the miniature cars transporting thrown objects (discuss, javelins, shot puts and hummers) from the infield back to where the athletes are throwing them from. They are three flatbed wagons and a 10-kilogramme e-VW car with baffling cutting-edge technology beneath the body shells. They are remote controlled, attaining a top speed of 20kph with a load of eight to 12kg. Such cars have actually been used at past world championships and major games with different aesthetics. The 1:5 scale VW is an advanced technological marvel retailing at Sh400,000. The three flatbeds will set you back by Sh1 million.

Who exactly is this Under-20 Championship mascot Jabali?

*****

Jabali, the lion mascot for the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, is a darling of the crowds at Kasarani Stadium. Jabali is the only one allowed to access various areas cheer up competitors with well choreographed gigs and the deserved clap, the only mode of cheering allowed at the stadium as a precaution against possible spread of Covid-19 . In real life, Jabali is two men in one. Mike Ochieng Okumu and Daniel Foro have been working in two shifts. Foro as Jabali in his body suit can only see, but he is controlled by Okumu via a mobile intercom on where to move, dance or clap. They change shifts every four hours.

National power grid just a backup for generators

*****