World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 4

2021 World Athletics Under 20 Championships.

World Athletics Under-20 Championships Nairobi 2021 mascot, Jabali, matches past the podium with children during the opening ceremony on August 17, 2021 at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Such cars have actually been used at past world championships and major games with different aesthetics
  • Jabali is the only one allowed to access various areas cheer up competitors with well choreographed gigs and the deserved clap


Miniature cars used in field events cost an arm and a leg

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.