World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 3

Security given high priority at venue of championship

*****

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has mobilised enough security teams to ensure an incident-free championship. And boy! Aren’t they good at their work. The regular policemen are very civil as they are used to dealing with civilians. The NYS are on location to do menial tasks, and the Military Police are also on the ground. One must be careful when around Administration Police officers because he can easily be shoved with the slightest misstep. Nonetheless, the security officers have been professional and can hardly be seen where they are not needed.

Medical teams hard at work as weather changes affect runners

*****

Nairobi weather continued to play havoc, seriously affecting athletes in the morning session. From a low of 18 degrees centigrade on Wednesday, athletes Thursday arrived at Kasarani Stadium to a warm weather of 22 degrees and high humidity of 54 percent. It was good while it lasted. Temperatures then started soaring, inexplicably affecting some runners from the Middle East. Some found it hard to cope and collapsed at the end of their races. The championships’ lead physiotherapist Jessica Shiraku and Dr Victor Bargoria, assisted by paramedics, had a busy time reviving affected athletes. The medics have been working for long hours.

Team working round the clock to maintain clean environment

*****