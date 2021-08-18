World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 2

Worry not, Kasarani has superb medical facilities

*****

Feeling under the weather? No worries if you are part of the Covid-era organised World Athletics U-20 Championships.

There is a fully fledged modern medical centre operated by top medical practitioners for athletes. There is even a nearby trauma centre and several leading hospitals are on standby to receive serious cases.

However, many people are walking in, getting free consultation, treatment and medication from the pharmacy.

Safaricom and Airtel providing stable, free Wi-Fi at venue

*****

Giant telcos Safaricom, one of the main sponsors of the junior event, is providing free Wi-Fi within a radius of 200 metres, underlying Kenya's position as one of the top countries with good internet connectivity.

Rivals Airtel have not been outdone, they have moved a 30m high mobile BS inside the stadium perimeter fence for provision of better services.

And viola, the whole of Kasarani where cutting edge technology is on display becomes the real Silicon Savannah.

Athletes, officials obeying strict Covid-19 regulations

*****

Quarantine is loathed. At Kasarani, athletes and officials have accepted this “detention without trial” as normal.

The police are enforcing Covid-19 rules to the letter. There are two entry points here; the Green Gate for athletes, officials and others under "own accepted detention," the Amber Gate for those in touch with the outside world. Period.