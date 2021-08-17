World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 1

Having a daily Covid-19 test is no laughing matter

Taking a daily antigen test is like repeating the right of passage ritual in some African cultures daily, one coach said on Tuesday. A nurse conducts the whole procedure in less than five seconds. It is tingly like nettle, and grown up men grunt like animals facing the knife. Those who have sniffed tobacco say the sting one gets from the Covid-19 test is short, brutal and annoying because it leaves one with teardrops. Kenya is now conducting possibly the biggest mass test daily for over 2,000 people.



Being cleared for the event feels like ‘escaping hell’

You cannot run or hide if you have not tested for coronavirus if you are covering the World Athletics Under 20 Championships. A positive test means immediate isolation and evacuation from the premises. After an agonising 10-minute wait, when strangers strike conversations to hide the feeling of uneasiness, an officer arrives with names of those who have escaped “going to hell” for level two of agony. You move to the next queue to have your name cleared in the system with a bar code on your accreditation card to show that you are Covid-19 free.



Bagful of goodies puts technical officials at ease

