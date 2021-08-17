World Under 20 Championships Notebook - Day 1

Covid test

An official takes a Covid-19 test at Moi International Sports Centre.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • A nurse conducts the whole procedure in less than five seconds. It is tingly like nettle, and grown up men grunt like animals facing the knife.

 Having a daily Covid-19 test is no laughing matter

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.