World Under-20 Championships: Kenyan trio qualify for 400m semis

Kenyans Sylvia Chelangat and Damaris Mutunga Tuesday qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 400m at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

In the men's 400m heats, Kenya's sole representative Elkanah Kiprotich Chemelil also booked his place in the semis.

Chemelil finished fourth in the second heat clocking 46.69 in a race won by South Africa’s Lythe Pillay in 46.02, ahead of Yusuf Ali Abbas from Bahrain (46.21) and Jamaica’s Delano Kennedy (46.24)

Last year, Chemelil reached the semis of the competition held at Kasarani.

The semifinals shall be held on Thursday morning.

In the women's heats, Chelangat finished second in heat four after timing 53.99 behind Jamaica’s Dejanea Oakley, who won the race in 53.70 as Nigeria’s Queen Usunobun settled for third place in 54.32.

In the second heat, Damaris Mutunga qualified after also finishing in second place, clocking 52.60 in a race won by India’s Rupal, who timed 52.50, while Salma Lehlali of Morocco was in third place after running in 54.14.

