World Under-20 Championships: Chepkirui, Kimaiyo to fly Kenyan flag in 1500m

World Under-20 1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui from South Rift and Daniel Kimaiyo will represent Kenya in women's and men’s 1,500m at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

The 19-year-old Chepkirui, who is fresh from claiming silver at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius, and Brenda Chebet, hit the bell shoulder-to-shoulder during the trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Daniel Kimayo celebrates winning the men's 15,00 metres final during the Athletics Kenya Under-20 national trials at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

However, it’s the world champion who asserted her presence to build on her lead gradually with 300m to go to win in four minutes and 08.08 seconds.

Despite Athletics Kenya panel of selectors going to select the second person to represent Kenya, Chebet, 18, will definitely be the pick, having finished second in 4:08.41.

Chebet finished fourth in 1,500m and sixth in 800m at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius last month.

Kimaiyo led at the bell but his sprint with 300m to go is what lit up the stadium as he glided to victory in an outstanding in 3:36.09.

With defending world under-20 1,500m Vincent Keter having graduated to senior level, Stephen Masindet from Coast - who finished second in 3:40.85 - is primed to snatch the second ticket.

“I still need to work on my finishing speed which has gone down. Running with the seniors has given me more motivation and I'll be working hard to retain my title,” said Chepkirui, a form two student at Tiloa Secondary School in Nakuru County.

Chebet said coming in second has given her more reasons to work hard. “ I will work on my finishing power and still learn some techniques from Chepkirui,” explained Chebet.

Kimaiyo was over the moon after clinching the ticket. “I had trained hard for this race and I was looking forward to making the Kenyan team,” Kimaiyo said. “It was a tough race but I made my calculations well.”

Kimaiyo revealed that he shared a lot of ideas with his teammate World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi back in Kapsabet on how he should handle the race.