World U20: Double joy for Kenya in 3,000m race

Kenya bagged silver and bronze medals on Saturday morning in the 3,000m race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Ethiopia’s Melkeneh Azize bagged gold in 7:44.06 ahead of Kenya’s Felix Korir and Edwin Kimosong who settled for silver and bronze in Personal Best times of 7:47.86 and 7:49.82 respectively.

It was a tight race that saw Ugandan athletes exchange leads with Kenyans and Ethiopians in a bid to shake off stiff competition.

Korir trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County under coach Ian Kiprono and Bro Colm ‘O Connell.

Last year, Kenya missed out in the medal bracket during the global event held in Nairobi. Ethiopia’s Tadese Worku won ahead of his compatriot Ali Abdilmana while Eritrea’s Samuel Habtom settled for bronze.

Meanwhile, the World indoor 800m silver medalist Noah Kibet braced the rains to qualify for the final after winning the third heat in 1:46.37 ahead of Great Britain’s Samuel Reardon who timed 1:46.80 while Ethiopia’s Mersimoi Kasahun was third in 1:46.95.

Another Kenyan Dominic Barngetuny finished fourth in the second heat after timing 1:49.04 but missed out on a slot in the final. Algeria’s Heithem Chenitef bagged victory timing 1:48.55 ahead of Poland’s Kacper Lewalski who clocked 1:48.76 while Paul Anselmini was third in 1:48.96.

Kibet will be looking forward to a good run during the final to improve on the bronze medal he bagged last year during the Nairobi edition that was won by Emmanuel Wanyonyi.