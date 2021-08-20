World U20 Championships: Steep learning curve in field events

Maja Askag

Sweden's Maja Askag jumps in the finals of the women's triple jump during the U20 World Athletics Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on August 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • In the women’s javelin final, Kenya’s Martha Musai managed 45.13m to finish 14th in an event won by Serbian Adriana Vilagos in a new World Under-20 record of 61.46m.

Linda Kageha set a new Kenya record in women’s discus with a throw of 40.22m but it was only good enough to secure her a 13th placed finish.

