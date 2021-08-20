World U20 Championships: Steep learning curve in field events

Linda Kageha set a new Kenya record in women’s discus with a throw of 40.22m but it was only good enough to secure her a 13th placed finish.

Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA), Violetta Ignatyeva hauled 57.84 to win gold, beating Mine De Klerk (53.50) from South Africa and Alina Nikitsenka (51.47) of Belarus, who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

In the women’s javelin final, Kenya’s Martha Musai managed 45.13m to finish 14th in an event won by Serbian Adriana Vilagos in a new World Under-20 record of 61.46m.

Elina Tzengo from Greece registered a distance of 59.60m to take silver as Cuban Yiselena Ballar Rojas managed 55.48 for bronze.

In women’s high jump, Zeddy Chesire scaled 1.64m but failed to qualify for the final.

Her group qualifying was topped by Styliana Ioannidou from Cyprus with a leap of 1.74m.

Adelina Khalikova (ANA) returned the best qualifying round from Group “B” of 1.78m with top four athletes also qualifying with similar scores -- Idea Pieron (Italy), Zorana Rokavec (Serbia) and Natalya Spirirdonova (ANA).

Chesire moved to long jump and improved on her personal best with an effort of 5.71m but finished 10th and last in Group “A” qualification.

Swede Maja Askag, who is the new triple jump champion, managed 6.39m to win the group while Shaili Singh from India won Group “B” in 6.40m.

“I enjoyed both competitions, which were purely a learning venture for me,” said Chesire. “I will need quality training and facilities if I am to compete with the rest of these guys,” she said.

As Askag won the triple jump gold in 13.75m, Kenya’s Winny Chepng’etich finished 12th and last in 12.47m.