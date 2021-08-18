World U20 CHampionships: Nigeria claim gold in mixed relays

Nigeria's Bamidele Ajayi and Johnson Nnamani celebrate after they won the 4x400m mixed relay final during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria’s Praise Ofoku timed 11.57 to win the third semi. Favourite Letsile Tebogo from Botswana for the second time broke his country’s National Record in under-20, clocking 10.11 to win the first heat, setting up a final clash with Nigerian Godsen Oke, who won the third semi in 10.22.
  • Ali Anwar Ali from Oman won the second semi in 10.27 to also make the final. The women and men’s finals are due Thursday at 5.30pm and 5.50pm respectively.

Nigeria claimed the first victory at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Wednesday when Bamidele Ajayi anchored their 4x400m mixed relay team to victory at the Moi International Sports Centre.

