World U-20: NTV will beam action live and direct

Poland

Team Poland athletes pose for a picture at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival on August 9 2021 ahead of  the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Team Kenya manager Elizabeth Keitany told Nation Sport yesterday that the squad will check in at Ole Sereni Hotel once they receive their Covid-19 test results.
  • The team has been training in a bubble at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani over the past one month.
  • “We shall close the camp officially over the weekend,” said Keitany.

The 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships will be hosted by Nairobi from August 17 to 22.
The championships will be staged at the 60,000-capacity Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
But sadly, no fans will be allowed in the stadium because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

