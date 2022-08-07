World U-20: Kenya finish fourth, lose team title

Defending champions Kenya Sunday relinquished the overall team title after finishing fourth at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

United States were placed top with 15 medals, followed by Jamaica and Ethiopia with 16 and 12 medals respectively.

Kenya finished with a total of 10 medals - three gold, three silver and four bronze medals- a drop from last year where the team hauled 16 medals on their way to defending their team title.

The first group of 32 athletes and officials are expected back into the country on Monday at 10pm aboard KLM flight, while the second group of 13 will jet in on Tuesday at 10pm aboard the same flight.

On the last day of the championships, Ethiopians won four gold medals in a span of 65 minutes in the women’s 1,500m, men’s 800m, men’s 3,000m steeplechase and women’s 5,000m.

Team Kenya coach Robert Ng’isirei attributed the dismal display on inadequate preparations and changes that were done in the last minute to replace athletes who had no documentations.

He said that the athletes trained for one and half weeks before embarking on the long journey to the South American country.

“We were the defending champions but we finished in fourth position, but I blame it on the replacements we did because of lack of documentation on some of the athletes who had qualified and that forced us to go look for those who were in the third or fourth positions,” said Ng’isirei.

The head coach also called on the federation to conduct trails early so as to early the team enough time to train and also get their papers in order.

Ng’isirei also noted that the Ethiopian team was in the camp for 45 days, something that helped them do well in the event.

“We have always beaten the Ethiopians but they must have sat down and come up with proposals to improve their performances and you can see how they did well in this competition. We ought to copy that as well in future events," he added.

On the last day, Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom stormed to victory in the women's 1,500m in a Championship record time of 4:04.27, breaking the previous mark held by Kenyan Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon since 2012 in Barcelona.

Kenyans Brenda Chebet and defending champion Purity Chepkirui finished second and third respectively in personal best times of 4:04.64 and 4:07.64.

In the women’s 5,000m, Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa won gold after crossing the finish line in 15:29.71 ahead of her compatriot Melkanat Wudu, who retained her silver from last year in 15:30.06, while Uganda’s Prisca Chesang settled for bronze in 14:31.17.

Kenya's Jane Gati, a Form Two student at Masongo Mixed Secondary School, finished in sixth position after clocking 16:29.62, while compatriot Maureen Cherotich was seventh in 16:33.30.

In the 3,000m steeplechase, Kenya also missed out on the medals after Ethiopia's Samuel Duguna won the race in 8:37.92 ahead of his compatriot Samuel Firewu (8:39.11), while Morocco’s Salaheddine Ben Yazide wound third in 8:40.62.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wafula finished sixth in 8:45.05, while Haron Kibet was 10th after clocking 8:45.05.

Kenyan medallists

Gold

1. Betty Chelangat (Women’s 3,000m)

2. Faith Cherotich (Women’s 3,000m steeplechase)

3. Reynold Cheruiyot (Men’s 1,500m)

Silver

1. Felix Korir (Men’s 3,000m)

2. Damaris Mutunga (Women’s 400m)

3. Brenda Chebet (Women’s 1,500m)

Bronze

1. Daniel Kimaiyo (Men’s 1,500m)

2. Edwin Kimosong (Men’s 3,000m)

3. Nancy Cherop (Women’s 3,000m)