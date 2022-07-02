World U-20 Championships: Kiptum, Jepchichir seal 800m berths

Kenya has dominated in men’s 800m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships since 2014, winning in four consecutive editions.

However, that has not been the case in women’s 800m where the country has not won the title since legendary Janeth Jepksogei’s exploits in 2002 Kingston, Jamaica.

Men’s 800m surprise winner Brian Kiptum from South Rift now has the task of upholding the legacy initiated by Alfred Kipketer (2014), Solomon Lekuta (2018) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (2021).

Kiptum will lead the 800m assault at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.

Kiptum won in one minute and 45.73 seconds to claim the automatic slot, beating Koitalel Kitasi from Southern to second place in 1:46.32.

Nelly Jepchichir from Central Rift was in a class her own, winning women’s 800m in 2:02.66 to punch her ticket to Cali.

It will be an anxious wait for Everlyne Chepkoech from South Rift, who finished second in 2:04.90. Athletics Kenya’s panel of selectors will decide on who takes the second place in the team.

“The race went as I expected with really no pressure because of the techniques my coach Janeth Jepkosgei gave me,” said Jepchichir, who, nevertheless, intends to polish on her all-round game so as to reach the final in Cali.

“I was third during the trials to miss out but I am happy with my performance today,” explained Jepchirchir.

Kiptum, who is based at Ndura Athletics Club in Trans Nzoia, is elated to make the team to Cali. “Competing in senior races has really hardened me,” Kiptum, a form three student at Anderson High School in Trans Nzoia.