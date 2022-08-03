World U-20 Championships: Kenyans qualify for men's 3000m final

Kenyans Wednesday stormed the finals of the men's 3,000m race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Felix Korir and Edwin Kimosong won their respective heats to qualify for Saturday's final at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

Korir cruised to victory in first heat after leading in the last lap to cross the line in 7:58.12 ahead of Uganda’s Dan Kibet who clocked 7:59.71, while Ethiopia’s Melkene Azize settled for third place in 8:00.37.

Korir said that the most important thing was to qualify for the final.

“Competition is stiff and we have to run a calculative race and that is why I didn’t want to leave any chance. We want to win medals for our country and that means running our best race,” said Korir.

In the second heat, Kimosong took lead after three laps and led all the way to the finish line timing 7:55.60 ahead of Eritrea’s Samuel Habtom, who clocked 7:56.70, while Ethiopia’s Diriba Girma came in third place clocking 7:57.16.