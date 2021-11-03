World Half Marathon Championships postponed

  • The event will now take place on November 13 next year.
  • The postponement is due to the biosecurity measures and travel restrictions currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in China.

World Athletics and the local organising committee (LOC) for the World Half Marathon Championships have agreed to postpone the championships which were scheduled to be held in Yangzhou, China, on March 27 next year.

