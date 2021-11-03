World Half Marathon Championships postponed

World Athletics and the local organising committee (LOC) for the World Half Marathon Championships have agreed to postpone the championships which were scheduled to be held in Yangzhou, China, on March 27 next year.

The event will now take place on November 13 next year.

The postponement is due to the biosecurity measures and travel restrictions currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in China.

These conditions may change between now and March, but in order to provide certainty to athletes, coaches and Member Federations, the World Athletics Council agreed to reschedule the championships to allow more time for existing travel and quarantine restrictions to be eased.

"World Athletics and the LOC in Yangzhou are committed to the responsible planning and delivery of the half marathon championships, which includes ensuring that athletes from all international federations are able to participate and enjoy an experience that is befitting a World Athletics Series event," a statement said.

Peres Jepchirchir won the women's Half Marathon gold last year in Valencia, Spain in a women record only after timing 1 hour 05 minutes and 16 seconds ahead of Germany's Melat Kejeta who timed 1:05:18 while Ethiopia's Yamlezerf Yeuhalaw (1:05:19).

In the men's category, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo won the race in 58:49 ahead of Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie (58:54) while Ethiopia's Amedework Walelegn settled for bronze in 59:08.

This is the second world global event to be postponed in the last few weeks after the World Cross Country Championships was moved to 2023 in Bathurst, Australia due to traveling restrictions as the world battles with Covid-19.