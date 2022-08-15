World champ Korir eyeing 800m record

Newly crowned 800 metres world champion Emmanuel Korir has said that he is not done yet and has big plans for next season.

In an interview with Nation Sport during his homecoming at Sergoit village in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday, the reigning Olympic champion over the distance said that he is now eyeing the world record.

The legendary David Rudisha holds the world record of one minute, 40.91 seconds which he set during the 2012 Olympic Games held in London.

Rudisha had earlier broken Denmark’s Wilson Kipketer’s record of 1:41.11 to 1:41.09 in 2010 when he competed in Berlin, Germany before reducing his own time to 1:41.01 a week later in Rieti, Italy.

During the World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, USA last month, Korir stormed to victory to bag gold medal after crossing the finishing line in his season’s best of 1:43.71 ahead of Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati who timed 1:44.14 while Canada’s Marco Arop settled for bronze in 1:44.28.

“My season was good and I’m glad I managed to win the Olympic title last year, and the world title last month. It was tough and competitive but I gave my best and won the title,” said Korir.

“Having achieved the two titles, I believe it’s now time to work on the 800m world record. I believe that with proper training it is achievable. This is what I will be working on next season.”

Korir who won the Olympic title during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held last year, said that he is also missing a Commonwealth Games title.

He said that he did not compete in the 800m race at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games which ended on August 8 in England because of the short period of time after taking part in the world championships.

The World Athletics Championships were held in Oregon between July 15 to July 24.

He said that he is preparing to compete in the Brussels Diamond League on September 2 and in Zurich Diamond League on September 7-8.

Korir said that he plans to defend his title at next year’s World Athletics Championships to be held in Hungary, Budapest.

“The season is coming to an end, but I will start early preparations to ensure that I am a world champion again. I want to appreciate all the people who have supported me along the way,” said Korir.

“I want to appreciate my coach Paul Ereng (1988 Seoul Olympics 800m gold medallist) in a special way. He has always advised me to do my best. I want to dedicate my world gold medal to all my fans.”

In a separate interview, Rudisha said that he has held the record for long and it is time that the next generation breaks it.