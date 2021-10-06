World champ Chepng’etich the toast of Chicago Marathon

World marathon champion, Ruth Chepng’etich, will headline the women’s race in Sunday’s Chicago Marathon.

She will team up with 2021 Copenhagen Marathon bronze medallist Vivian Kiplagat in the third race in the 2021 World Marathon Majors (WMM) series.

And Kiplagat, who will be competing outside the country for the first time this year, has predicted a good race.

“We don’t know how things will unfold on Sunday, but the target remains to run well and beat the quality field,” Kiplagat, who trains at Kapsait Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet alongside world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, told Nation Sport at the Eldoret International Airport on Friday before flying out to Chicago.

Chepng'etich, who ran the marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in August but dropped out mid-way through the race, will be seeking redemption in Chicago on Sunday as she takes on 2020 London Marathon second-placed runner, Sara Hall.

Chepng'etich rose to the limelight when she won 2017 Istanbul Marathon in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 36 seconds. She then finished second in 2018 Paris Marathon (2:22:59).

In 2019, she retained the Istanbul Marathon title in a course record time of 2:18:35, and went on to win the 2019 Dubai Marathon in a personal best time of 2:17:08.

Chepng’etich then ended the season in style, winning the marathon race at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in 2:32:43 in Doha.

Last year, she finished third in the London Marathon behind fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei who won the race and Hall.

She went on to run in a world record time of 64:02 in victory at the 2021 Istanbul Half Marathon in April.

In the 2019 edition, Brigid Kosgei won the Chicago Marathon in a world record time of 2:14:04 ahead of Ethiopians Ababel Yeshaneh (2:20:51) and Gelete Burka (2:20:55) who were in second and third respectively.

The WMM is a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathon races in the world. It features the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon and New York City Marathon. The WMM races which have taken place this year are Berlin Marathon (September 26) and London Marathon (October 3).

Some of the races were moved from the traditional April date and have been lined up this month and November.

The men’s race will see Eric Kiptanui come up against a strong field that will also feature Ethiopians Getane Molla (2:03:34), Seifu Tura (2:04:29) and Bahrain’s Hassan El Abbassi (2:04:43).

Kenya’s Lawrence Chereno won the men’s race in in 2:05:45 ahead of Ethiopians Dejene Debela (2:05:46) and Asefa Mengstu (2:05:48) in 2019.

The race starts at Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street and ends on Columbus Drive south of Balbo Drive at Grant Park.

Athletes and mass participants must provide proof of complete Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test results to participate in the race.

On Monday, more Kenyans will also be battling it out in Boston Marathon which is also under the Abott Major Marathons.