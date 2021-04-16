World champ Christian Coleman out of Olympics despite reduced suspension

Christian Coleman competes in the Men's 60 M during the 2020 Toyota USATF Indoor Championships at Albuquerque Convention Centre on February 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Even with the reduced sentence, the reigning 100 metres world champion, who was suspended last October by the AIU for two years from May 14, 2020, will not be able to participate in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Geneva, Switzerland

