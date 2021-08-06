World Athletics supremo salutes Kenya for keeping WU20 alive

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (third left) and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (third left) and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo (second left) leads World Under-20 Local Organising Committee (LOC) members being taken through a walkabout at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani by Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto (second right) on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coe noted that the age-group competitions were essential to making athletes’ career progression smooth
  • Coe said at the start of the year, World Athletics was determined not to cancel any event “unless it was absolutely beyond control”
  • NTV, from the Nation Media Group stable, are the host broadcasters for the championships

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.