World Athletics mourns Kenyan legendary runner

This photo taken on March 6, 2008, shows a runner powering up a country road during an early morning training run near a training camp in Kaptagat, Eldoret. World Athletics has paid tribute to the late 1968 Olympic 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Benjamin Kogo and the late veteran athletics coach and administrator John Velzian.

  • Relieving the scintillating and golden moments, World Athletics said that Kogo had led the field during the early stages of that tactical 1968 final and was joined by the USA’s George Young at the bell.
  • "Kogo was ahead off the final water jump but as he powered away, his lesser-known compatriot Biwott stormed past to take the title," said World Athletics.

World Athletics has paid tribute to the late 1968 Olympic 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Benjamin Kogo and the late veteran athletics coach and administrator John Velzian.

