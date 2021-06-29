World Athletics laud Kenya's preps for U-20 event

World Under-20 CEO Mike Rabar (left) leads President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed on  tour of the World Under-20 Championships secretariat at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2021.

  • During their visit, the World Athletics team prioritised discussions about the measures being taken to create a safe and secure environment for athletes and other accredited groups, and the additional elements and resources required to stage an international event in these times.

World Athletics has hailed the Kenyan Government for the commitment and support they have offered to the World Under-20 Championships to be held at Kasarani from August 17-22.

