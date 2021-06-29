World Athletics laud Kenya's preps for U-20 event

World Athletics has hailed the Kenyan Government for the commitment and support they have offered to the World Under-20 Championships to be held at Kasarani from August 17-22.

The global event is expected to attract 1300 athletes from 128 member federations. The World U20 Championships, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed until 17-22 August this year as the pandemic advanced.

During their four-day visit early this month, the World Athletics team prioritised discussions about the measures being taken to create a safe and secure environment for athletes and other accredited groups, and the additional elements and resources required to stage an international event in these times.

“The pandemic has created exceptionally challenging circumstances for the local organisers in Nairobi as they prepare for an event that will feature up to 1300 athletes from 128 Member Federations,” read a statement from World Athletics.

World Athletics has lauded the government for streamlining visa applications by offering visas to all accredited persons who will be attending and participating in the championships.

On June 24, President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opened the 2020 World Athletic Under-20 Championships secretariat at Kasarani.

Kenya has put in their bid to host the 2023 World Athletics Championships with Kasarani as the preferred venue.

The Kip Keino Classic, an event in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, might be moved from Nyayo National Stadium to Kasarani if elevated to Diamond League status.

The government has also activated measures to guarantee security of all participants at all times during the event.

The participants will also be exempted from the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival, however, they will undergo the event protocol as laid out by the World Athletics.

The World Under-20 Local Organising Committee (LOC) is headed by Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei and the event’s chief executive officer is Mike Rabar.

The LOC has made strong progress in its preparations despite difficult local conditions, with the city under lockdown measures for much of the past 12-18 months.

To make Nairobi a Covid-19-free event, World Athletics and the local organisers plan to build two bubbles in Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums respectively as well as 10 hotel bubbles (for teams, officials and suppliers). The projected number of Covid-19 tests for this coming event is more than 15,000.

"We wish to thank both the Kenyan Government and the LOC for their tireless efforts to make sure the world’s best U20 athletes can gather safely in Nairobi in August for what is a key milestone in their development into elite senior international athletes," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"The stars of tomorrow generally begin to shine in this competition, and it is important for the youth of Kenya – one of our sport’s most productive cradles of athletic talent – to see these future stars competing on their own soil and to dream of what is possible. I want to reassure both the athletes and the people of Kenya that we will do our utmost to ensure their safety as the competition unfolds."