World Athletics hail AK for leading role in climate change project

Athletics Kenya has received a boost from United Nations through installation of good quality air equipment assessor at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Another quality air equipment assessor is expected to be installed at Nyayo National Stadium soon.

This was revealed by Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei during the 10km race at the Karura Forest that was organised by World Athletics (WA) and Athletics Kenya (AK) in conjunction with Stockholm Environment Institute with support from the government as part of [email protected] celebrations in Gigiri, Nairobi.

Tuwei said he is glad because they were the first out of the 214 member federations to sign the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework during the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya last year.

“Athletes need good and clean air for them to perform well and that is why we were the first federation to commit ourselves on the need to have a better planet and eradicate pollution which affects everybody and not the athletes alone. We shall continue working with other stakeholders and make sure that the planet is safe and good for each one of us,” said Tuwei.

Sylvia Barlag, a World Athletics Council Member who graced the occasion on behalf of the WA President Sebastian Coe, said that they are committed to ensure athletes compete in a clean and safe environment having started the initiative two years ago.

“We want to congratulate Kenya for being the first federation to commit themselves on the need for clean environment and eradication of pollution under the Climate Action Framework. Clean air is essential for sporting family and this has to roll out to everybody and the need to have clean environment must bring everybody on board,” said Barlag.

Oman Athletics Association is the second member federation of World Athletics to sign with more than 300 clubs, leagues and federations having committed to the framework since it was launched in 2018.

She also wished athletes preparing for various championships well including the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March 18-20 and the World Championships set for July 15-24 in Oregon, USA among other competitions.

“Kenya has tremendously done well and we are happy because Athletics Kenya was the first federation to sign the Climate Action Framework which shows how serious the country is in terms of creating good environment as a sports body. Before that we had already started the project for clean air which is a necessity for athletes while competing and we are happy the project took off well and we have to do our bit by making the world an enjoyable place to be,” said Barlag.

World Athletics also donated 500 seedlings to be planted in Kijabe Forest in Kiambu County.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said that conservation of environment goes hand-in-hand with mass planting of trees. She is spearheading planting of more than 10 million trees which will be done during various sporting events including the World Rally Championships Safari Rally in June.

“There is strong linkage between sports and environment and the need to have good environment is our mandate making sure the human kind has the best air circulation. We have already started playing our role by planting more than 1.5 million trees as we target 10 million in total,” said Amina.

Dr Richard Munang, the Regional Climate Change Coordinator Innovative Climate Action and Development at United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) who represented UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen, said that there is need to create a world of harmony with nature.