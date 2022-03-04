World Athletics hail AK for leading role in climate change project

World Athletics Council member Sylvia Barlag (centre) runs with athletes

World Athletics Council member Sylvia Barlag (centre) runs with athletes who participated in United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) at 50 race at Karura Forest in Nairobi on March 04, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tuwei said he is glad because they were the first out of the 214 member federations to sign the United Nations Climate Change Sports for Climate Action Framework
  • Sylvia Barlag, a World Athletics Council Member who graced the occasion on behalf of the WA President Sebastian Coe, said that they are committed to ensure athletes compete in a clean and safe environment
  • World Athletics also donated 500 seedlings to be planted in Kijabe Forest in Kiambu County

Athletics Kenya has received a boost from United Nations through installation of good quality air equipment assessor at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

