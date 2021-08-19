World Athletics boss lauds India for progress in athletics

You are familiar with Joginder Singh, Kenya’s legendary rally driver who won the Safari Rally three times and was christened “Flying Sikh.”

But India’s “Flying Sing” ruled athletics much earlier in Milkha Singh. The athlete won four gold medals in 400 metres in the Asian Games, and finished fourth in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics, capturing the attention of the South Asian nation.

On Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, India went into another round of celebration when the quartet of Bhara Sridhar, P. Habbthanahalli Hohan, Summy and Kapil claimed bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relays. It is India's sixth ever medal in the World Athletics age-group competition which took place for the first time in 1986.

Thursday’s bronze medal comes hot on the heels of the country's first ever Olympic gold medal won in a commanding way by Neeraj Chopra whose 87.58 metres javelin throw sent India into national celebrations as August 7 was declared a national Javelin Holiday which will be celebrated annually with javelin competition in 600 districts.

Immediately the news was shared on YouTube, a record 156 newspapers held a press conference via video link with the Athletics Federation of India officials and the athletes to digest the news in Nairobi.

"This is what you need at the start of the championship. Congratulations to your 4x400m mixed relay team, fantastic performance in the heats as well," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, himself having Indian roots, said in a tweet.

"That means you have to go to do what they have done, there is big pressure there. I loved watching you guys perform and this is a sport and country that is really making great progress," Coe added.

India Express paid glowing tribute to Bharat Sridhar who less than a month ago was nursing a ligament injury in his left ankle which put his participation in the World Under-20 Championship in doubt.

"In June, the 18-year-old from Viluppuram district in Tamil Nadu tested positive for Covid-19 and missed nearly a month of practice."Sridhar made it to Nairobi despite a medical doctor telling him he would have to sit at home.

"Physios at the national camp in Patiala strapped his ankle and worked their magic to get him on the plane. The coaches managed his workload smartly," said the paper. Nitin Arya, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Manager-Operations and Competition, said the Nairobi squad draws inspiration from Milkha who died in June at 91 years of Covid-19 related complications..

Bollywood immortalised Milkha's success in the film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Run Milkha Run). Milkha’s wife Nirmal Kaur, a former volleyball captain, also died of Covid-19 related complications a few days later aged 85.

"The whole country is very proud of the Mixed relays teams," said Arya, recalling that India has only won five medals in this category of athletics global competition previously.

"They are a product of our annual district championships, the biggest in the world bringing together over 5000 athletes from 600 districts," he said.

Arya said AFI spends on average US$5 million (Sh500 million) on the three-day district championships. Athletics Kenya holds similar annual competition for 500 athletes from 16 regions with a budget of less than Sh7 million.

His only regret is that India did not negotiate for television rights coverage for the Nairobi championships. "Cricket is like god in India," he said, adding, "athletics now is the next thing to happen in India which also won a bronze in women hockey in the Olympics.