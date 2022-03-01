World Athletics bans Russian athletes from competition

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe speaks to the media ahead of World Under 20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, on August 17, 2021.

  • The Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process remains in place but Russian athletes who have received ANA status for 2022 are excluded from World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future.
  • This means that all Russian ANA or Belarusian athletes currently accredited for the Race Walking Team Championships and the World Athletics Indoor Championships (March 18-20) will have their accreditation withdrawn and entries denied, as will any support personnel and officials.  

