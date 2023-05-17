World Athletics, AK launch kids programme

World 3,000 metres record holder Daniel Komen has hailed World Athletics and Athletics Kenya for introducing kids athletics globally.

Komen said that children will now be able to identify their talent at a tender age which will instead shape them to be good athletes in the next few years.

He was speaking at the World Athletics kids event at Hill School, Eldoret on Wednesday during the event that is commemorated annually between May 7 and May 21 as one way of introducing the sport to school going children aged 4-14 years.

“This is the best thing we can do as a country and now that World Athletics and the federation have brought it to the grassroots level, there is need to tap that and continue developing so that we can have future world beaters,” said Komen.

The event which is celebrated annually is coordinated by the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education in conjunction with Athletics Kenya which is targeting primary school children.

More than 500 school going children graced the event.

“The programme is one way of encouraging schools to participate in the sport and this will help in identifying talents that can be nurtured so that we can have champions at an early stage who will be able to grow and become world beaters in the near future,” said Athleitcs Kenya Youth Development Director Barnaba Korir.

Korir said that the initiative led by World Athletics is based on the same tenets being implemented by the Competency-Basec Curriculum (CBC).

“The programme which is spearheaded by World Athletics is a clear indication that in the near future we shall have talents in all the events. Starting from the grassroots is the best way to identify and nurture talents,” said Korir.

The kids were taken through a number of activities including skipping rope, sprinting, throwing in multi-event sessions, event group development and specialisation according to the different age groups that were present.

The programme is aimed at introducing athletics to children between the age of 7-12. The athletics body is targeting children in three age categories; 7-8 years, 9-10 years and 11-12 years.

Andrew Maritim, who is the AK Kids instructor, says more such events should be held to introduce the future stars to the sport.