Work on your last lap, ex-world 10,000m champ Kamathi tells team

The 2001 world champion in 10,000m Charles Kamathi has said that Kenyan runners must work on their last lap if they want to stand a chance of winning that elusive gold over the distance.

Since Kimathi’s triumph in the men’s race 21 years in Edmonton, Canada, no Kenyan has won a men’s 10,000m gold.

In an interview with Nation Sport yesterday, Kamathi, without mincing words said that Kenyans were good over 24 laps but just did not seem to have answers in the finishing power over the last one lap.

He observed that Kenyans can do well Eugen if they work on the final kick and run as a team.

The men’s 10,000m final will be raced on Sunday at the Hayward Field track and field located on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

The former champion said that there is need for a good strategy in executing the race because other countries have capitalized on the last lap to beat Kenyans.

“We have good athletes in the distance and we can bag medals but coaches need to work on the finishing power of their runners in the last lap. An athlete has to get endurance to sustain him on the last lap and also have speed which will in the end bring results,” said Kamathi. “They have to calculate.”

He further said him winning gold in 2001 was not by chance.

They first planned as a team that had Paul Kosgei and John Korir, to destabilise their opponents. Kosgei ended up finishing seventh and Kori eighth as Kamathi ran away with the tittle.

“I watched the 10,000m race during the national trials and if you saw how Kibiwott Kandie finished the race, at high speed, and that is what can work in Eugene. Those selected in the team should just sprint to win the race. All the athletes looked to be in good form. So, whether running fast or slow, they have to be very good in the last lap,” said the proven winner.

In that famous race at the Commonwealth Games Stadiun in Edmonton, a supreme Kamathi relegated the feared Ethiopians Assefa Mezgebu and Haile Gebrselassie to second and third place respectively.

Since then Kenya, despite dominating world long distance running, has managed just also run feats.

At the 2015 Beijing Games Geoffrey Kamworor won silver as Briton Mo Farah took gold while another Kenyan Paul Tanui settled for bronze.

During the 2019 Doha Games, Rhonex Kipruto helped himself to a bronze medal in the race won by Uganda’s red-hot Joshua Cheptegei with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha finishing second.

Kenya will be represented in Eugene by Rodgers Kwemoi, upcoming Daniel Mateiko and Japan-based Stanley Waithaka, who is also the World Under-20 silver medalist in 5,000m.